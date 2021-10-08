

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading update for first half ended 30 September 2021, Electrocomponents PLC (ECM.L) said its trading has remained very strong across all regions. The Group stated that its financial performance to date was stronger than expected. Looking forward, Electrocomponents the Group said it is facing a number of external challenges, including supply chain shortages, which are affecting industrial production and increasing cost pressures. Hence, the Group expects full year profit to be more weighted to the first half than in previous years. However, with the strong performance in the first half, the Group now expects full year revenue growth and adjusted operating profit margin to be slightly ahead of the guidance provided with the first quarter update.



For the first half period, like-for-like revenue growth was 31% from prior year. Total revenue growth was 33%, for the period.



The Group will announce its half year results on 4 November 2021.



