Vimmerby Energi is widening the usage of the dInsight Analytics Platform from cleantech company Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) by adding power quality measurement, dQuality 3.0

Utility company Vimmerby Energi & Miljö AB introduced dInsight Analytics Platform from Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) in their entire grid in 2019. Since, dLab's solution has helped the company to keep track of incidents in the power distribution - from the overlaying grid, in their own grid and even in the customers' facilities. The commissioning of dQuality 3.0 means that Vimmerby Energi now takes yet another step towards their goal to streamline the entire chain for increase operational reliability and cost efficiency.

dLab's application dQuality is a solution tracking grid power quality and registering deviations. In order to keep the power quality standards required in Europe, monitoring grid power quality is necessary.

Higher precision in the registrations, a more user-friendly interface, and the possibility to cross reference grid incidents with power quality deviations are some of the improved features of dQuality 3.0. All in all, dQuality is a simple to use and cost-efficient tool for tracking grid power quality; monitoring and analyzing factors such as overtones, frequency stability, flicker, voltage changes etc., irregularities can be quickly identified and managed

dQuality 3.0 can be viewed in dLab's visualization platform dInsight. User friendly graphs and diagrams makes power quality monitoring in dInsight easy. The possibility to cross reference incident registrations in dInsight and irregularities in dQuality makes it possible to do extensive root cause analyses.

Vimmerby Energi & Miljö AB has since 2019 kept track of all incidents in their grids via dLabs dAnalyzer. Among benefits they receive early warnings of upcoming faults that enables a pro active maintenance to be able to fix faults before an outage appears. These early warnings mostly appears in the form of high ohmic earth faults and earth faults and can for example be a sign of aging components, bad cable joints and other upcoming problems that dLab uniquley detects with their patented algorithm.

-Now Vimmerby adds dQuality to also follow the power quality in their grid. Power quality disturbances is another form of distubance that could for example be a load or solar panels that generate non wanted overtones. The solution then could for example be adding a filter to suppress the overtones, says Fredrik Akke, CTO of dLab.



Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) is a cleantech company offering an intelligent digital platform facilitating for the energy sector to support the sustainable society of tomorrow. By providing visual grid analytics that enables data-driven decision-making, the possibilities are opened for a modernized way of working and a more resilient power grid. dLab is a commercial company since 2015 and the shares are listed at Nasdaq First North GM (DLAB) since April 2021.

Please visit www.dlaboratory.comto learn more