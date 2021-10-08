Anzeige
Freitag, 08.10.2021
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
WKN: A2AKH7 ISIN: EE3100073644 Ticker-Symbol: ASU 
Nasdaq Tallinn: Listing of AS LHV Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-08 10:18 CEST --


On October 8, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve
the additional listing application of AS LHV Group and to list its 745,294
additional shares on Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, 745,294 additional shares of AS LHV Group will be
listed on Monday, October 11, 2021 or on a date close to it. 
Thus, altogether 29,864,167 shares of LHV Group (ISIN: EE3100073644) will be
traded under the trading code LHV1T on or about October 11, 2021. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
