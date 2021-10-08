Anzeige
Freitag, 08.10.2021
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
Nasdaq Tallinn: About Listing of IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-08 13:55 CEST --




According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of
Nasdaq Tallinn on September 16, 2021, 750 000 bonds of IuteCredit Finance S.á
r.l. with nominal value of EUR 100 (IuteCredit Finance senior secured bonds,
ISIN code: XS2378483494) will be listed on Baltic Bond List after the following
conditions are met: 

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer bonds have been issued and transferred to the securities accounts of
   investors if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.


The aforementioned conditions are met as of October 8, 2021. Proceeding from
the above and according to the results of offering, 750 000 IuteCredit Finance
S.á r.l. bonds will be listed on the Baltic Bond List as of Monday, October 11,
2021. 



Additional info:



Issuer's name         IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l.
Issuer's short name      IUTE            
ISIN code           XS2378483494        
Securities maturity date    06.10.2026         
Nominal value of one security 100 EUR          
Number of securities      750 000          
Total nominal value      75,000,000 EUR       
Orderbook short name      IUTE110026A        
Coupon rate          11.00%           
Coupon payment dates      2 times per year      
                06.04; 06.10        



IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. Prospectus and Supplement are attached to this
announcement. 







Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019337
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
