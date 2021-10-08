Nasdaq Tallinn: About Listing of IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-08 13:55 CEST -- According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on September 16, 2021, 750 000 bonds of IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. with nominal value of EUR 100 (IuteCredit Finance senior secured bonds, ISIN code: XS2378483494) will be listed on Baltic Bond List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer bonds have been issued and transferred to the securities accounts of investors if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The aforementioned conditions are met as of October 8, 2021. Proceeding from the above and according to the results of offering, 750 000 IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. bonds will be listed on the Baltic Bond List as of Monday, October 11, 2021. Additional info: Issuer's name IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Issuer's short name IUTE ISIN code XS2378483494 Securities maturity date 06.10.2026 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of securities 750 000 Total nominal value 75,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name IUTE110026A Coupon rate 11.00% Coupon payment dates 2 times per year 06.04; 06.10 IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. Prospectus and Supplement are attached to this announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019337