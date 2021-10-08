Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2021 | 14:17
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NetBet Italy updates Yggdrasil games selection

Yggdrasil's latest games made available on NetBet Italy

ROME, Oct. 08, 2021, the most exciting online casino, has added renowned provider Yggdrasil's latest games to their games suite.

NetBet Italy are dedicated to bringing their customers the ultimate online casino experience and are always looking to expand their product offering to stay ahead of the competition. By adding the best and newest of Yggdrasil's games to their current offering, NetBet continues to show its commitment to user experience above all else.

Yggdrasil are a long-standing casino game provider who are already firm favourites among online players. Their exciting new titles include Vikings go Berserk, Valley of the Gods and Cherry Pop, all of which and more can now be enjoyed by NetBet Italy's loyal customers.

NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "Yggdrasil is a premium provider with a vast range of entertainment products, and we're delighted to bring more of their products so our customers can continue to enjoy the excellent online casino experience they have learned to expect from us".

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.