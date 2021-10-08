Anzeige
Freitag, 08.10.2021
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341056 
17,63417,72016:41
08.10.2021 | 15:05
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("FQM" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-952-5114
Toronto Local and International: 416-406-0743
Toll-free UK: 00-80042228835
Passcode: 3445838#
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)
Conference call replay:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-408-3053
Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451
Passcode: 2396459#

The conference call replay will be available from October 27, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on November 10, 2021.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
