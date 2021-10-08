Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - The Marner Assist Foundation (MAF) is known for its ability to generate sustainable change for children and youth by providing resources that will significantly impact their lives. One of the most recent ways of doing that is their new partnership with Limitless Tire. Limitless Tire has agreed to donate $1000 to the Marner Assist Foundation for every assist that Mitch Marner scores during his 2021 - 2022 NHL regular season.

"What Mitch and his family have done through the Marner Assist Foundation is incredible," said Faisal Mohammad, VP of operations at Limitless Tire. "We want to make a difference in the lives of others the same way they have. And what better way to do so than to assist with an assist?"

Limitless Tire is one of the largest retailers of wheels and tires in Canada and has always been an advocate of philanthropy. They've donated to and have assisted in various causes, including the Nav Bhatia SuperFan foundation, the Indian Farmer's support fund and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Limitless Tire has always positioned itself to be helpful to people. They've always offered options to customers that are not available in the mass market to make purchasing wheels and tires easier for the average consumer. They continue to follow that pattern by supporting the Marner Assist Foundation. Limitless Tire is also expanding rapidly, with multiple locations opening every year since 2018.

When asked about this new partnership with MAF and Limitless Tire, Marner replied, 'Every win is a team effort on and off the ice. Along with the Marner Assist Foundation team, I am excited to welcome our newest teammates from Limitless Tire. The money raised through this cause marketing campaign will Make An Assist in local communities where we all live and play.'

Since its inception, the Marner Assist Foundation has raised over $600,000, supporting several local and grassroots community foundations by creating successful unique fundraising events such as the Marner All-Star Invitational, cause marketing campaigns and accessible online fundraising opportunities. Their incredible team of generous corporate sponsors, supporters, and donors allows the Marner Assist Foundation to generate sustainable change for children and youth by providing resources that will significantly impact their lives. The focus is to assist in children's social care, health, education, and supporting environmental causes to ensure our children have a sustainable future.

Team up and "Make an Assist" for the kids - we can accomplish more when we work together!



Limitless Tire: With over ten years in business and 40,000+ satisfied customers, Limitless Tire has become one of the most popular names in the wheel and tire industry. Our staff has vast experience in tires and wheels, making problem-solving very simple and helping customers fulfill even the most unique requests. For more information, visit www.limitlesstire.com.

Marner Assist Foundation was created by Toronto Maple Leaf Right Winger Mitch Marner and his family with the hope of making a difference for children and youth in need. Through the development of grassroots initiatives, fundraising events, strategic partnerships and donors, the foundation has created a strong team of change-makers dedicated to strengthening our communities and creating a sustainable future for children and youth.

The It Factor Ltd. is the event management company servicing Mitch Marner and other celebrities on their quest to raise much-needed support for their worthy causes. This full-service boutique agency is big enough to satisfy all your needs but small enough to make you feel like a part of the family. Specializing in Events, Marketing, and Sports/Celebrity Management, they transform an ordinary event into something extraordinary! Their team will conceptualize, plan, and execute any event idea you have while supplying that elusive 'It Factor' everyone seeks to achieve! www.itfactor.biz.

