Bulk Fiber Networks, a leading builder and operator of fiber network infrastructure in the Nordics, and WFN Strategies, a leading submarine cable planning, engineering, and implementation firm, together announce commencement of a feasibility study for the prospective Leif Erikson cable project, unlocking the global renewable giants Norway and Canada.

The Leif Erikson subsea fiber cable will form a northern route between Norway and Canada with 100% renewable energy feed from both sides of the Atlantic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Leif Erikson Cable System will consist of a 4.200 km direct link between southern Norway and Atlantic-Canada connecting into Goose Bay, including plans to extend the system terrestrially back to Montreal. The Leif Erikson system will be the first trans-Atlantic cable powered with 100% renewable energy in line with Bulk's vision to bring sustainable infrastructure to a global audience.

The feasibility study will be used for survey and construction planning, hazard identification, risk management, and budget and economic modeling. In addition, the feasibility study will develop sustainability requirements for the supply chain and life cycle management.

Bulk Infrastructure owns and operates more than 10,000 km of international and intra-Nordic high-capacity subsea and terrestrial fiber networks, including four live subsea fiber systems, one under construction and the Leif Erikson system now kicking off detailed planning.

WFN Strategies will act as the project planner, designer, and implementer, establishing an initial understanding of the telecommunications infrastructure which will need to be constructed; creating a high-level plan (technical requirements and timeline) for developing that infrastructure; identifying any obstacles or issues in constructing the infrastructure; and providing budgetary cost estimates for the Leif Erikson Cable System project. WFN will bring long term industry experience into the project planning and management.

"We are pleased to formally kick off the Leif Erikson project together with WFN," said Peder Naerboe, Founder Executive Chairman at Bulk. "WFN's experience with submarine cable projects in the arctic regions as well as their determination to include Sustainability as a key element all through the project management makes them the ideal partner for us in a project like Leif Erikson."

"We are excited to be working with Bulk in preparing the Feasibility Study for the Leif Erikson submarine cable project," said WFN Strategies Managing Director, Wayne Nielsen. "Bulk Fiber Networks continues to demonstrate success in project execution and making sustainable digital infrastructure available for a rapidly expanding industry. This project draws nicely on our cable engineering and development capabilities, and we look forward to supporting this new system."

In the Norwegian end of the Leif Erikson system, a prosperous Nordic Data Center industry is rapidly becoming a sustainability hub in European Digital Infrastructure. The Nordic governments support digital infrastructure development at scale. As an example the Norwegian government issued in 2018 a national data center strategy: "Powered by Nature: Norway as a Data Center Nation." A critical element to achieving this vision of the Nordics as a sustainable Digital Infrastructure hub in Europe, is the availability of high-capacity dark fiber, including low-latency pathways to North America and Central Europe. The Leif Erikson system would be a hallmark project in such respect, and would furthermore be the first trans-Atlantic fiber system that would be powered by 100% renewable energy in both ends. This was also acknowledged by the Global Carrier Awards when shortlisting Leif Erikson for special recognition in the 2021 awards to be announced later this month.

About Bulk Fiber Networks AS

Bulk Fiber Networks is a leading builder and operator of fiber network infrastructure, tailor-made to meet the growing demands of large-scale data and cloud service providers in the Nordics, the US and Europe. We offer some of the shortest, lowest-latency international and intra-Nordic fiber routes available. To learn how Bulk Fiber Networks can help you connect into the Nordics, visit bulkinfrastructure.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Bulk Fiber Networks is a division of Bulk Infrastructure, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics.

About WFN Strategies, LLC

WFN Strategies, LLC (wfnstrategies.com) is an industry-leading consultancy specializing in the planning, procurement, and implementation of submarine cable systems. WFN has served the telecommunications industry for 20 years and possesses an accredited ISO 9001:2015 management system, and ISO 27001:2013 InfoSec program for the implementation of submarine cable systems for commercial, governmental, and offshore energy companies throughout the world. We are in the process of obtaining our ISO 14001:2015 certification for an environmental management system. WFN's commitment to sustainability spans two decades, and it recently adopted a roadmap to reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon emissions in line with climate science, and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. WFN advocates for reduced emissions through renewable energy alternatives for clients' submarine cables. In 2019, WFN received the President's "E" Award for Exports.

