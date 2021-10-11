Nasdaq Welcomes IuteCredit Finance to Baltic Bond List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 11, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that secured bonds issued by IuteCredit Finance (short name: IUTE110026A) were listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, October 11, 2021. The total size of the senior secured corporate bond issue is EUR 75 million. The nominal value of one bond is EUR 100. The annual coupon rate is 11% which is paid out semi-annually. The listing follows the public offering of IuteCredit Finance bonds to retail and institutional investors in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany. The initial offering of EUR 50 million was oversubscribed by more than EUR 35 million. Therefore, Iute increased the offer size by EUR 25 million. More than 2,500 retail and 30 institutional investors participated in the offering. "I'm delighted to see IuteCredit Finance fulfilling their expectations with the ambitious bond offering and becoming listed on our exchange," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "We tapped into the bond market in the Baltics to earn money with the help of local retail investors and share the money we earn with local retail investors. Demand for the bonds exceeded our expectations, although we planned the bond issue long in advance," said Tarmo Sild, CEO of IuteCredit. About IuteCredit IuteCredit was established in 2008 and is specialized in installment loans and instant payment services via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. Read more about IuteCredit. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Ott Raidla + 372 5552 4824 ott.raidla@nasdaq.com