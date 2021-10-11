Anzeige
Montag, 11.10.2021
Renditechance: Die große Wochenspekulation: Wo was geht…
WKN: A3KT6M ISIN: XS2378483494 Ticker-Symbol:  
GlobeNewswire
11.10.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Tallinn: Nasdaq Welcomes IuteCredit Finance to Baltic Bond List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 11, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that secured bonds issued by IuteCredit Finance (short name:
IUTE110026A) were listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of
today, October 11, 2021. 

The total size of the senior secured corporate bond issue is EUR 75 million.
The nominal value of one bond is EUR 100. The annual coupon rate is 11% which
is paid out semi-annually. 

The listing follows the public offering of IuteCredit Finance bonds to retail
and institutional investors in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany. The
initial offering of EUR 50 million was oversubscribed by more than EUR 35
million. Therefore, Iute increased the offer size by EUR 25 million. More than
2,500 retail and 30 institutional investors participated in the offering. 

"I'm delighted to see IuteCredit Finance fulfilling their expectations with the
ambitious bond offering and becoming listed on our exchange," said Kaarel Ots,
CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. 

"We tapped into the bond market in the Baltics to earn money with the help of
local retail investors and share the money we earn with local retail investors.
Demand for the bonds exceeded our expectations, although we planned the bond
issue long in advance," said Tarmo Sild, CEO of IuteCredit. 



About IuteCredit
IuteCredit was established in 2008 and is specialized in installment loans and
instant payment services via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan
capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North
Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. Read more about
IuteCredit. 


About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 





Media Relations: Ott Raidla +372 5552 4824 Ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
