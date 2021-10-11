The Green Climate Fund has announced it will provide US$150 million in funding to the Desert to Power initiative - a project led by the African Development Bank and spanning several countries that aims to build 10 GW of PV generation capacity in various projects across the Sahel region to the south of the Sahara Desert.The African Development Bank (ADB) has received $150 million in funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) - a United Nations body that assists developing countries in adapting to or mitigating climate change. The funding was finalized at a GCF board meeting held last week. The funding ...

