TUI AG: NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 11-Oct-2021

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stefan Heinemann 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Supervisory Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary registered shares instrument a) Identification code ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Nature of the transaction b) Acquisition of shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) 4.06 EUR 150.688 shares

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 611.79 EUR

d) - Aggregated volume

Price: 4.06 EUR

- Price

2021-10-07

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction The Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock

Exchange

