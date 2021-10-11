DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - October 4 to 8, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - October 4 to 8, 2021 11-Oct-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, October 11, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- October 4 to 8, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From October 4, 2021 to October 8, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between October 4, 2021 and October 8 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.10.04 FR0013269123 13 30.09 XPAR 1 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 13 30.09 decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from October 4, 2021 to October 8, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - October 4 to 8, 2021

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: investors@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) EQS News ID: 1239892 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1239892 11-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239892&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)