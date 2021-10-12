Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.10.2021
InnoCan Pharma erhält Multi-Millionen-Dollar-Investition
GlobeNewswire
12.10.2021 | 08:29
Nasdaq Tallinn: Observation status applied to Estonian Japan Trading Company AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-12 08:24 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 12, 2021 to add the observation status to the
shares of Estonian Japan Trading Company AS (EJTC, ISIN code: EE3100008996)
starting from today, October 12, 2021, based on the clause 3.5.4.8 of chapter
Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules). 

Estonian Japan Trading Company AS total equity no longer complies with the
requirement set out in the Commercial Code. 



The purpose of applying observation status is to alert market participants.





Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
