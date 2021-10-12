

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported that its third-quarter operating income was 540.7 billion Korean won representing a year-on-year decrease of 49.6%.



The company recognized provisions of 480 billion won for the recall of the Chevy Bolt EV in the third quarter.



Consolidated sales for the third-quarter were 18.78 trillion won representing a year-on-year increase of 22.0%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de