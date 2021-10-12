GreenYellow, a French energy solutions provider, has secured a €4.5 million guarantee from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency to facilitate the construction, operation and maintenance of a 30 MWp solar project in Burkina Faso.French energy developer GreenYellow has obtained a €4.5 million ($5.2 million) guarantee from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency to support the construction, operation and maintenance of a 30 MWp solar project in Burkina Faso. The Paris-based company said the guarantee will cover its equity and quasi equity investments in Société de production d'énergie ...

