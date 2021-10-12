Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
12.10.2021 | 10:53
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Nordisk Bergteknik to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, October 12, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Nordisk Bergteknik AB's shares (short name NORB B) commences today on the
Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Basic Materials
segment and is the 148th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2021. 

Nordisk Bergteknik has a expansive growth strategy with the goal of
contributing to the sustainable society of the future. Their participating
companies are specialists in rock handling and foundation solutions. With
feeling and competence they combine each client's needs with the conditions of
nature. In their business area of rock handling they have gathered leading
expertise in areas such as drilling, excavation and rock reinforcement. The
operations are currently based in Sweden and Norway but can work broader than
that. The company was formed in 2016 but the history of the company began
decades before that. Nordisk Bergteknik is headquartered in Gothenburg. 

"As a strategic partner in selected niches in the market for construction and
contracting services in the infrastructure, mining and construction industries,
we have gradually advanced our market positions and established ourselves as a
leading regional player around Sweden and Norway", said Andreas
Christoffersson, CEO of Nordisk Bergteknik. "Our future advances will be
accomplished through a constant effort to carry out each assignment with the
highest quality and safety, along with a focus on sustainability. A listing of
Nordisk Bergteknik's shares is a milstone for the Group and important step in
our further development". 

"We are excited to welcome Nordisk Bergteknik as they list on the Stockholm
Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Nordisk
Bergteknik is a company that continuously grows and seeks new opportunities.
They have managed to adjust and expand during the pandemic and strengthened
their international presence. We look forward to follow their journey as a
listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
