Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Nordisk Bergteknik to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, October 12, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Nordisk Bergteknik AB's shares (short name NORB B) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Basic Materials segment and is the 148th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Nordisk Bergteknik has a expansive growth strategy with the goal of contributing to the sustainable society of the future. Their participating companies are specialists in rock handling and foundation solutions. With feeling and competence they combine each client's needs with the conditions of nature. In their business area of rock handling they have gathered leading expertise in areas such as drilling, excavation and rock reinforcement. The operations are currently based in Sweden and Norway but can work broader than that. The company was formed in 2016 but the history of the company began decades before that. Nordisk Bergteknik is headquartered in Gothenburg. "As a strategic partner in selected niches in the market for construction and contracting services in the infrastructure, mining and construction industries, we have gradually advanced our market positions and established ourselves as a leading regional player around Sweden and Norway", said Andreas Christoffersson, CEO of Nordisk Bergteknik. "Our future advances will be accomplished through a constant effort to carry out each assignment with the highest quality and safety, along with a focus on sustainability. A listing of Nordisk Bergteknik's shares is a milstone for the Group and important step in our further development". "We are excited to welcome Nordisk Bergteknik as they list on the Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Nordisk Bergteknik is a company that continuously grows and seeks new opportunities. They have managed to adjust and expand during the pandemic and strengthened their international presence. We look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm