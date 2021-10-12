Integration of RockStep's in vivo study management software with Dotmatics' cloud-first R&D platform will streamline experiments and workflows

in vivo RockStep's Climb software will be available from Dotmatics

Dotmatics Ltd, an Insightful Science company that provides leading-edge scientific informatics software to drive the automation of lab data workflows and accelerate critical R&D discovery, today announced a partnership with RockStep Solutions (RockStep), a developer of software tools for managing data and operations for in vivo research. The collaboration combines the simple, unified, real-time access to all research data afforded by the Dotmatics Platform with RockStep's in vivo study management software, Climb, enabling a fully integrated workflow that will save researchers' time and improve ease of operation as a further step towards the Lab of The Future (LOTF).

This combination will create an integrated digitalized solution for end-to-end in vivo research, drug discovery and assay management. By integrating Climb's flexibility to design and execute in vivo studies for animal research and the Dotmatics Platform, the steps required by scientists to execute and manage all data associated with drug discovery projects are reduced thereby streamlining processes and improving the overall user experience. The Dotmatics Platform will act as a central data hub for Climb, with all data accessible on demand and stored securely in the cloud to future-proof discovery and safety operations. Digitalizing drug discovery allows integration across departments and time-zones, enabling researchers to explore and search data upstream and downstream with visibility into operations and chain of custody.

RockStep's Climb software will be available from Dotmatics, as an integrated offering with Dotmatics Platform. Customers will have the ability to enhance their in vivo research data workflows without needing to manage multiple vendor relationships.

Mike McKee, President and CEO, Dotmatics, commented: "This partnership brings together the power of the Dotmatics platform with RockStep's best-in-breed in vivo study management software to create a completely integrated and digitalized solution. It is a flexible and scalable SaaS solution not seen before and we are delighted to be working with RockStep to bring it to our customers."

Chuck Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer, RockStep Solutions, added: "Our aim is to improve in vivo drug discovery laboratory operations and data management with our highly scalable cloud laboratory informatics platform Climb. This is a vision shared by Dotmatics, with Climb's flexibility to design and execute in vivo studies fitting perfectly within Dotmatics drug and biologics platform."

Dotmatics and RockStep will present the combined solution in a Webinar on November 16th. To register, please visit: https://www.pharma-iq.com/informatics/webinars/integrating-animals-assays-therapeutics-simplify-in-vivo-study-management

For further information on the Dotmatics Platform, please visit www.dotmatics.com/

For further information on RockStep's Climb software, please visit https://www.rockstepsolutions.com/climb-dotmatics/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005511/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Jeffery

Zyme Communications

sarah.jeffery@zymecommunications.com

+44 (0)7771 730 919