The "Switzerland Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prepaid card market in the Switzerland is expected to grow by 9.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 6,150.9 million in 2021. The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in Switzerland will increase from US$ 5,600.2 million in 2020 to reach US$ 7,715.8 million by 2025.

Scope:

Switzerland Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Switzerland Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Switzerland Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Switzerland Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Switzerland General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Switzerland Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Switzerland Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdamvj

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005584/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900