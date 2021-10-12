By offering electronic settlement, DTC eligibility provides Eat Well Group with a significantly larger platform to attract investors

Eat Well Investment Group Inc., the "Company" or "Eat Well Group") (CN:EWG) (US:EWGFF) (FRA:6BC0), a publicly-traded investment company,is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for DTC full-service eligibility in the United States by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and can now be both traded and serviced through DTC's electronic book-entry system.

"DTC eligibility allows our Company to offer electronic settlement to US based investors which can generate increased liquidity and provide a wider range of investors with access to our stock," commented Marc Aneed, President of Eat Well Group.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust Clearing Corp. ("DTCC") that provides clearing and settlement services for the financial markets and settles the majority of securities transactions in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

ABOUT EAT WELL GROUP

Eat Well Group is a publicly-traded investment Company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Group's management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

