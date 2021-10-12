- (PLX AI) - CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
- • CureVac to withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate from regulatory review
- • COVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate the development of second-generation program in collaboration with GSK
- • Expects second-generation vaccine to progress to late-stage clinical development by Q2 2022
- • CureVac says joint development focuses on optimized second-generation mRNA vaccines that offer the potential to target different COVID-19 variants, the ability to address different diseases in a combination shot and improved vaccine administration formats
CUREVAC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de