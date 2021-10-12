Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Ms. Samantha Shorter to the Board of Directors. Ms. Shorter has been appointed to the Audit Committee and will serve as Chair of that Committee effective immediately.

Ms. Shorter is a senior finance and accounting professional with 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector and has served as CFO of various junior mining companies. She has extensive international experience with development projects as well as operating assets. Ms. Shorter was also previously employed as an audit manager at a major Canadian accounting firm specializing in the mining industry and has extensive experience providing financial reporting and corporate services to companies in the mining and mineral exploration industries. Ms. Shorter is a CPA, CA and CIA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with Honours from the University of British Columbia.

In connection with Ms. Shorter's appointment, the Company also announces that Mr. Larry Donaldson, is stepping down as a director and Chair of the Audit Committee. The board of directors would like to thank Mr. Donaldson for his contributions to the Company. Mr. Donaldson has added significant value to the Company for many years since 2017 and will be greatly missed for his large contribution to the financial and audit reviews.

"We are pleased to welcome Samantha to Pacific Empires' Board of Directors," said Brad Peters, CEO of Pacific Empire. "She brings a wealth of financial and operating expertise, and she will be a valued member of our board and advisor to our executive team. I would also to thank Mr. Larry Donaldson, who has served as PEMC's Chair of the Audit Committee and Director since 2017. Larry has been integral to our team and we wish Larry all the best."

In addition, PEMC is pleased to announce that it has closed the purchase transaction, originally announced on September 27, 2021, with Aurwest Resources Corporation ("Aurwest") whereby Pacific Empire sold its 50% interest in the Stars Property, a copper porphyry project, covering 2,136 hectares contiguous to Aurwest's Stellar Property in central British Columbia.

"We are excited to have completed this transaction which provides PEMC with a 2% Net Smelter Return on the Stars Property in addition to receiving a cash payment that strengthens our treasury," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO of Pacific Empire.

Acquisition Terms

PEMC sold 50% interest in the Stars Property to Aurwest pursuant to the terms of a purchase agreement dated September 27, 2021. Terms of the transaction included a purchase price payable to PEMC consisting of a cash payment of C$350,000 and the grant to PEMC of a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on all minerals produced from the Stars Property. Aurwest shall have the right to repurchase at any time one per cent of the NSR (1.0%) for consideration of C$1,000,000. The transaction closed on September 30, 2021.

The Stars Property

The Stars Property consists of three mineral tenures (2,136 ha), located in the Omineca Mining District, located approximately 65 km southwest of Houston, British Columbia. The Property is located at UTM coordinates 612,900 mE and 6,010,400 mN, on NTS map sheet 093L / 03 and can be accessed by all-season forest roads, including the Chisholm Mainline FSR, which runs directly through the southern portion of the Property.

The area comprising and surrounding the Stars property has been explored intermittently since the early 1970's. Historical exploration consisted of mapping, sampling, prospecting, airborne and ground magnetic surveys, Induced Polarization surveys, and several reverse circulation and diamond drilling programs.

Qualified Person

Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of gold-enriched copper projects in British Columbia, is the culmination of perseverance through one of the longest bear markets in the resource industry.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

