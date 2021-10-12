Customers to learn, network, and grow their digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) skills at virtual Summit

Acquia, provider of the leading open digital experience platform (DXP), today announced that Widen, an Acquia company specializing in digital asset management (DAM) and production information management (PIM), will host the 10th Annual Widen Summit on October 19-20, 2021. The virtual program features two days of keynotes, breakout sessions, and roundtable discussions with content technology experts.

The Widen Summit is an annual community gathering about all things DAM and PIM. The program delves into new capabilities, insightful case studies, and cutting-edge content strategies. Attendees include digital asset managers, librarians, marketing managers, product marketers, graphic designers, content strategists, marketing technologists, and more.

Once again, the Summit features a lineup of customer speakers. Practitioners from Autodesk, Laura Mercier Cosmetics, Life Time Inc., New Holland Agriculture, Pilot Pen, Progressive Insurance, Rent the Runway, T-Mobile, Trek Bicycle Corporation, and other iconic brands will take the virtual stage this year.

Highlights this year include:

Event Kickoff with Mike Sullivan, President and CEO of Acquia, and Matthew Gonnering, SVP, General Manager at Widen

with Mike Sullivan, President and CEO of Acquia, and Matthew Gonnering, SVP, General Manager at Widen The Best DAM Contest featuring Rent the Runway, T-Mobile, and Werner Co.

featuring Rent the Runway, T-Mobile, and Werner Co. Product Roadmap discussion with VP of Product Deanna Ballew and Head of Product Chris Schroeder

discussion with VP of Product Deanna Ballew and Head of Product Chris Schroeder Fireside Chat with Dries Buytaert, Creator of Drupal and Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Acquia

with Dries Buytaert, Creator of Drupal and Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Acquia Trivia with several gift cards up for grabs

Widen also invites customers to participate in Acquia Engage, October 26-27 online. Acquia announced its acquisition of Widen on September 8, 2021. Widen customers can learn more about integration of the Widen DAM and PIM with Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP).

"The Widen Summit is about gathering our community, sharing hard-earned knowledge, and further elevating our DAM and PIM strategy," said Matthew Gonnering, SVP, General Manager at Widen. "Now that we're part of the Acquia family, there are so many new possibilities for our customers. We can't wait to share what's in store."

The Widen Summit runs from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. CT and 5 p.m. 9 p.m. CET each day. Visit www.widensummit.com to register.

About Widen

Widen, an Acquia company, helps brands deliver content with confidence. Their cloud-based DAM and PIM software, the Widen Collective, empowers marketers to bring content together, send it anywhere, and automate in-between. Trusted by more than 700 companies and one million users, Widen boasts a 73-year track record of innovation and customer success. Customers include Dyson, New Balance, Crayola, and Hootsuite.

Widen is based in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK. For more information, visit www.widen.com.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world's most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://www.acquia.com.

