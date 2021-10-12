Industry Thought Leader Dr. John Maeda to Present on the Role of Technology in Helping Governments and Businesses Adapt to Extreme Climate Events

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced its partnership with the COP26 World Climate Summit to present on the contributions of national early public warning solutions and critical event management (CEM) technology to unlocking resilience as a climate adaptation measure.

The workshop, led by Everbridge's Chief Experience Officer Dr. John Maeda, will take place on November 8, 2021, from 11:30-12:30 (GMT) in Glasgow, at the World Climate Summit - The Investment COP, recognized as one of the most important official side events of COP26, the leading forum for business and investment-driven solutions to climate change.

Everbridge's technology supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 and 17 by bridging the last mile of the Hydromet chain for public safety organizations, aiding the international organization's efforts to ensure that 'by 2025 all countries have the capability for effective, authoritative emergency alerting.' Everbridge endorsed the collective efforts of the International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and World Meteorological Organization (WMO)as part of theCall to Action on Emergency Alerting.

Dr. John Maeda and Chief Communications Officer Jessica Deckinger will showcase global examples of the critical advantages of software technology for minimizing loss and damage as organizations adapt to extreme climate events.

The workshop will delve into how data-driven indicators and software communications can unlock organizational resilience by helping to identify risk at a hyper-local level, warn people of extreme climate threats, and reduce loss and damage to governments and business. In line with the Hydromet Gap Report 2021 (from July 8, 2021), by The Alliance for Hydromet Development "the rapid advances in technology […] such as the next-generation smart hybrid public warning systems which combine cell broadcast and location-based SMS with situational awareness […] allow governments to give specific messages to target populations located in the area before, during, and after a disaster."

Dr. Maeda will share insights related to Everbridge's support of governments, helping to ensure the public safety of citizens, and how corporate leaders from insurance, retail, healthcare and others proactively plan for enterprise resilience. LinkedIn recognized Dr. Maeda as #11 on its Top Voices ranking and Esquire described Dr. Maeda as one of the "75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century." Dr. Maeda's background includes serving as a MIT-trained engineer and researcher, Silicon Valley venture capital partner, and acclaimed TED-talk presenter. Appearing as a speaker all over the world, from Davos to Beijing to São Paulo to New York, his talks for TED received millions of views, and Maeda's Twitter feed was named one of the 140 best by TIME Magazine

More local, state, and national governments across the globe deploy the Everbridge population alerting solutions than any other provider, offering the ability to reach over two billion residents and visitors in more than 200 countries in case of digital threats: such as ransomware, cyberattacks, and IT disruptions; manmade threats: such as geo-political, terrorist attacks, and industrial accidents; and natural disasters: such as floods, severe storms, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and wildfires.

