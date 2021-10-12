Renowned Industry Veterans, Including Former President and CEO of Gulf Canada Resources Ltd., Collectively Bring Over 90 Years of International Oil and Gas Experience to Company's Leadership Team

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) ("Permex" or the "Company"), a leading junior oil and gas company, today appointed John Perry ("J.P.") Bryan, Jr. and John James ("Jay") Lendrum, III to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Mr. Bryan joins Permex with more than 50 years of management experience at some of the most recognizable and successful oil and gas companies in the world. Bryan has built a legacy throughout his career which notably includes serving as President and CEO of Gulf Canada Resources Ltd., one of the "big four" oil companies that existed prior to its acquisition by Conoco Inc. Bryan served as Chairman and CEO of numerous oil and gas companies in addition to leadership positions in the financial services industry.

Since 2015, Mr. Lendrum has served as the Chairman of Nuevo Midstream Dos, LLC, a company actively pursuing midstream projects in the primary energy basins of the U.S. Previously, Lendrum served as President, CEO and Director of Nuevo Midstream Company and Chairman of Torch Energy Advisors, Inc., in addition to various executive and board-level positions in the oil and gas industry.

"J.P. and Jay's exceptional international oil and gas backgrounds make them highly valuable additions to our board as we prepare for our next stage of growth as a public company," said Mehran Ehsan, President and CEO of Permex Petroleum. "Their deep experience in managing public companies at the executive and board levels, as well as their combined expertise in restructuring and go-to-market strategy, will prove to be invaluable as we scale our operations. We look forward to their presence on our leadership team through Permex's acceleration, growth and speed adoption in drilling programs to realize the true potential of our expanding footprint of reserves."

Mr. Bryan commented: "Permex stands to greatly benefit from its evolving position within the North American oil and gas market. I believe the experience I gained working at the forefront of the industry, including my tenure at Gulf Canada, will enable me to effectively advise the Permex management team through what I anticipate will be a prosperous era for the company."

Mr. Lendrum commented: "I look forward to the opportunity to working closely with the Permex management team as the company advances its operational strategy. Leveraging my experience in leading public companies through acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties, as well as my deep knowledge of the Permian Basin in particular, I hope to provide valuable guidance to this well-equipped leadership team."

