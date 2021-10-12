WEVO Conversion: WEVO, Boston-Based User Experience Platform Triples Revenue and Expands Advisory Board

Multiple Fortune 500 Firms Sign on to WEVO's Next-Gen Insights as a Service Platform to Gain Access to the High Fidelity UX Diagnostic Tool; Matty Wishnow, Former Managing Director Experience Design and Optimization, Accenture Interactive Joins Advisory Board

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / WEVO , the leading user experience platform for effortless diagnosis of digital user experiences, today announced Matty Wishnow , a recognized industry leader, former Managing Director of Experience Design and Optimization at Accenture and Co-Founder of Clearhead, joins its Board of Advisors. The company also announced record growth for Q3, growing revenue by 226% year-over-year.

"I know all too well - from both the operator and agency side -- how slow, painful and overwhelming user research can feel. WEVO functionally removes those obstacles, while offering unmatched clarity and relevance," said Matty Wishnow. "I'm excited to join a team that is enabling designers, marketers, and product owners to get high fidelity user feedback about what is working, what is not and, most importantly, why. With WEVO, I believe that companies will be able to solve more problems and create more value for their customers."

Prior to his tenure at Accenture, Matty was Founder and CEO of Clearhead, an award-winning optimization agency. Before Clearhead, Matty served as the Head of Digital for the Warner Music Group. Matty arrived at Warner Music Group in 2007 via the acquisition of another one of his start-ups, Insound, one of the first vinyl record stores on the internet.

"We are thrilled to have Matty join our board of advisors with his deep understanding of digital experiences," said Janet Muto, Co-founder and President, WEVO. "As a leader in data-driven UI and testing, Matty's experience will help WEVO further empower teams to effortlessly uncover customer insights at each stage of the customer journey."

"Over the past year WEVO has seen a dramatic increase in demand. Revenues have tripled, the number of enterprise customers has doubled and usage of the product has increased seven fold," said Nitzan Shaer, CEO and Co-Founder, WEVO.

"WEVO provides a high sample size that you might get from a survey, as well as the rich qualitative feedback you get from something like a usability test," said Phillip Quintero, Director of Design Strategy & Research, Bright Health Group. "With WEVO, you get hundreds of empathy-building, quality written responses in a structured way that you can understand and easily share, which is unique."

Adding to the recent momentum, WEVO's Jenni Bruckman, VP of Customer Success and Strategic Alliances, and Brian Cahak, Managing Director of Digital Growth and Marketing Operations at Accenture Interactive, recently hosted a webinar to discuss why insights are a key driver of success and offer best practices for digital teams to adopt an insight-led approach to weave insights into their process. You can watch the full webinar here.

