Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Conjures Up Killer NFT Series

Leading Horror Artists to Create One-Of-A-Kind Horror Trading Cards: Bloody Disgusting "Blood Packs"

Timed to the Upcoming Launch of the Re-Branded Streaming Service Screambox

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company will be releasing a killer series of horror-based NFT-based trading cards branded as Bloody Disgusting Blood Packs. In association with The Dark Art Emporium, Cinedigm has commissioned well-established horror artists, such as Luke Chueh, Chet Zar, Rick Dienzo, Wes Benscoter, Jeremy Cross and Jim Evans (also known as T.A.Z.) to create original paintings based on their favorite death scenes from iconic horror movies. These first 13 cards which will utilize a distinctive horror and gore aesthetic will constitute the Gallery Edition of the "Kill Scenes" series. In celebration of the spooky season, for the 6 Nights, 6 Hours and 6 minutes prior to Halloween night, these 13 collectible NFTs will be sold at auction on an extremely limited-run basis.

During this time, Cinedigm will also offer an exclusive trading card from the Standard Edition series as a free "welcome gift" to new subscribers of the newly relaunched horror-based subscription service Screambox. New subscribers will receive one generative art-based Standard Edition NFT collectible trading card that has been specifically designed to generate a limited number of random unique variations. New subscribers to Screambox during the 6 Nights, 6 Hours and 6 minutes prior to Halloween night will receive a URL for the NFT marketplace where they will be able to redeem their free welcome gift. This highly collectible generative art will be created by the renowned Jim "T.A.Z." Evans, one of the leading artists in the poster medium.

The Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) movement has seen a massive increase in interest over the past twelve months. The tokens are unique digital files that are stored on the Ethereum blockchain which allows the verification, ownership and provenance of these digital files. Much of this excitement stems from the growing interest in cryptocurrencies and the rise in value of generative art and collectible NFTs.

"The acquisition of Bloody Disgusting and Screambox has placed us in a unique position to enter the market for horror-based entertainment as well as horror collectibles," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm's Chief Technology & Product Officer. "The release of this initial Starter Pack of Bloody Disgusting trading cards is our first step into further exploiting our brands and expanding our business via an emerging new technology that allows us to monetize our assets in a compelling new way."

"Being a horror fan goes hand in hand with collecting. We're rabid collectors of all things horror at Bloody Disgusting and NFTs are an exciting new space with endless possibilities," said Tom Owen, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting. "Being able to work with such influential artists dedicated to the horror community makes this extra special. We can't wait to offer this original artwork to the world."

Watch the teaser here: https://vimeo.com/629545542

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, the deal continues Cinedigm's core mission to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel) and soon Elvis Presley (The Elvis Presley Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

ABOUT? CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:

DKC Public Relations

cinedigm@dkcnews.com

High Touch Investor Relations

Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667664/Cinedigm-Conjures-Up-Killer-NFT-Series