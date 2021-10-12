Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Threat Intelligence Platform

First version of application designed for integration with Splunk SIEM platform

Available now for download on splunkbase

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced it has commercially launched the first version of its threat intelligence platform integration app: Tego Guardian. The first version of the Tego Guardian app integrates with the widely used Splunk SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) platform. Splunk is the leading SIEM provider trusted by 92 of the Fortune 100. The Tego Guardian app is now available for direct download by Splunk users through Splunk's app store: splunkbase - an online community marketplace where users can interact and download apps and add-ons designed to enhance their existing Splunk environment.

"We are thrilled to commercially launch the first version of our threat intelligence platform," stated Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. "We went from a concept to commercialization in less than two years, including successful pilot and beta testing. The response has been extremely favorable given the unique insight we can provide global organizations to predict and prevent threats. Our application has been designed to specifically address the void that current applications are not fulfilling, thereby adding significant value to existing security platforms. We are excited to now enter the revenue phase of our business model and I would like to thank all the members of the Tego Cyber Inc. team for an exceptional job in helping us reach this major inflection point."

What makes Tego Guardian different from other threat intelligence platforms that are currently available is that it provides cybersecurity teams with data enrichment: a detailed 'who, what, when and where' of any potential threat. Other similar applications often identify that something is 'bad' but do not provide any additional context, so it is up to the enterprise's cybersecurity team to analyze the threat data to establish which threats need to be acted upon. Tego Guardian automates this process saving time and money. The Tego Guardian dashboards quickly allow a cybersecurity team to see what threats have been detected within an environment, the categorization of the threat, and which assets within the environment have been affected by the threat.

Tego Cyber will generate revenue by licensing Tego Guardian. When a user downloads the app from splunkbase, it will seamlessly integrate into their existing Splunk SIEM platform. Once a client has downloaded and installed Tego Guardian they will be required to pay an annual license fee to activate the full version.

The initial sales strategy will focus on Splunk's existing client base. Tego Cyber will go to market through a dedicated inside sales team and working with strategic channel partners. The inside sales team will be specifically trained to market Tego Guardian to the Fortune 2000 enterprises using the Splunk SIEM platform. Tego Cyber is already in talks with a number of potential channel partners and resellers. Tego Cyber will also actively engage the Splunk online community to spread the word about the uniqueness of the product.

Tego Cyber plans to develop future versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other leading SIEM platforms including: Elastic, Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam and Google Chronical. The goal is to have a version of the Tego Guardian available for integration with the top 10 SIEM platforms within the next two years.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) ("the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of Tego Guardian for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact: Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123 USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: 725-726-7840 (International)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber Investor Relations: Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: TGCB@crescendo-ir.com SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc. Tego Cyber Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667646/Tego-Cyber-Inc-Announces-Commercial-Launch-of-Threat-Intelligence-Platform