Big Network Raises $2 Million Seed to Advance Their Cloud Managed Connectivity Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Big Network , a cloud managed connectivity platform, announced today it has raised $2 million in seed funding led personally by Harvey Allison, co-founder of the Attractor family of crossover hedge funds. Additional funding was provided by Tom Daly, co-founder at Dyn and previously SVP Infrastructure of Fastly. The Seed Series will be used to further develop the company's cloud managed connectivity platform that securely and instantly connects people, places, clouds and their devices anywhere.

"We started building Big Network in August of 2019 believing that the ability to work from anywhere is the future. Doing so would ultimately require secure, cloud managed, decentralized networks that could be instantly provisioned and remotely managed," said Robert Muller, Founder and CEO, Big Network. "The pandemic happened and work from everywhere became everyone's reality. Big Network's Platform works on top of any network to instantly provision secure networking and services through our robust network automation."

Big Network is a cloud managed connectivity platform with an open and connected ecosystem. Big Network fuses best of breed technology with partners and services at the click of a button. Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Integrators and businesses use Big Network as a cloud-based controller to deploy composable and elastic networks to extend capabilities, solve customer problems, and to create new revenue opportunities. Small businesses and entrepreneurs leverage Big Network as the best work from everywhere platform.

Early adopters of Big Network include:

Embassy Row, owned by Sony Pictures Television, uses Big Network to connect their production teams and sets remotely to their studios to produce popular tv shows.

New York State Solar, used Big Network to enable their team to work remotely during the pandemic. They continue to use our solutions to provide reliable, secure remote access to their private data on the cloud.

Vubiq Networks uses Big Network for out of band management on their 5G radios and to provide remote connectivity to their development teams as if they were locally in the lab.

"During the pandemic, no one could be in our studios, and our producers needed a means to access our production systems as though they were there," said Chris Kollmar, Chief Broadcast Engineer for Embassy Row . "With Big Network, we were able to extend our offices and production studios to remote locations hosting our team and talent. Big Network's solution was seamless to install and acted like a natural extension of our network, securely and instantly across the Internet."

Big Network was founded by serial entrepreneur Robert Muller, who previously founded National Voice and Data, Fast Networks, Business Technology Group and Honest Networks, and Andrej Binder, who holds a PhD in Computer Science from the Slovak University of Technology and was previously CTO of LineFactory, an early SD-WAN company and a key contributor to ETSI's CDN Interconnect (CDN-I) standards.

"Robert and Andrej have an ambitious vision: to securely and instantly connect people, places, clouds and their devices anywhere. The team is creating a platform to build and maintain networks easily, and it will be the best in the world," said Harvey Allison.

