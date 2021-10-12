

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Private investment firm Chatham Asset Management, LLC has announced an offer to acquire all the common stock of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), not already owned by Chatham, at a price equal to $7.50 per share. To facilitate the deal, Chatham is willing to equitize and/or subordinate its entire debt position, reducing RRD's total debt by 23%. This would result in a decline in annual interest expense of approximately $36 million or 33% on a pro forma basis, Chatham noted.



'We no longer have confidence in RRD's ability to achieve full and fair value as a public company under the current Board and management team,' said Chatham.



Chatham is the largest bondholder of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company beneficially owning approximately 14.9% of RRD's outstanding common stock and 41.4% of the aggregate principal amount of RRD's outstanding bonds.



Shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons were up 30% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



