DJ Lyxor ETF - Ticker Change

LYXOR ETF - Important Information - Ticker change

Please note that Lyxor will change the Ticker for the below fund:

- Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LU0959210781)

- Overview of the changes

On 15/10/2021 @ the open, the ETF share classes will change their Ticker following the change of index and ETF name.

ETF Name ISIN Current Index Index New Effective ETF Ticker Ticker Ticker date Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend LU0959210781 SGQA LN S&P Euro ESG High Yield Dividend SPEHDAEN EDIV 15/10/ Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc Aristocrats Index (EUR) NTR Index LN 2021

