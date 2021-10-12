Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Vicinity zeigt Muskeln und veröffentlicht Prognose! Sichere 440% Steigerung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
12.10.2021 | 18:40
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor ETF - Ticker Change

DJ Lyxor ETF - Ticker Change

Lyxor International Asset Management (EDIV) Lyxor ETF - Ticker Change 12-Oct-2021 / 17:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LYXOR ETF - Important Information - Ticker change

Please note that Lyxor will change the Ticker for the below fund:

- Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LU0959210781)

- Overview of the changes

On 15/10/2021 @ the open, the ETF share classes will change their Ticker following the change of index and ETF name. 

ETF Name              ISIN     Current  Index               Index  New  Effective 
                         ETF Ticker                  Ticker  Ticker date 
Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend   LU0959210781 SGQA LN  S&P Euro ESG High Yield Dividend SPEHDAEN EDIV  15/10/ 
Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc              Aristocrats Index (EUR) NTR    Index  LN   2021

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU0959210781 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      EDIV 
Sequence No.:  124181 
EQS News ID:  1240281 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240281&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2021 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.