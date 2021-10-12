PDX Coin to List on Europe's P2PB2B Crypto Exchange; PDX to Build New Global Payments and Digital Banking Platform

PDX is creating a first-of-its-kind payments and digital banking platform and app for instant cryptocurrency to fiat transactions at any merchant outlet

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / PDX Coin , a new, global crypto economy digital banking platform and crypto-to-fiat payments app, announces today it has signed a launch and listing agreement with leading cryptocurrency exchange, P2PB2B.io, under which its PDX Coin tokens will be listed and begin trading in the next two months, following an intensive social media campaign and closing of a token crowdsale with P2PB2B.

The project team is building a massively disruptive global financial services ecosystem for the digital era with a global virtual and digital banking capability, a mobile-enabled crypto-to-fiat payments platform that will effectively be a full bank on a phone. The PDX platform and the coming payments app will enable consumers anywhere in the world to use PDX Coin as well as any of the top 100 most widely-held and most liquid cryptocurrencies as instantly liquid funds in potentially tens of millions of physical and online locations around the world.

"By listing on P2PB2B, PDX is engaging with one of the world's leading mid-tier exchanges for crypto trading and we are very excited that PDX Coin token trading will launch there," said Shane Rodgers, CEO and co-founder of Singapore-based PDX Global Ltd. "The solution to blockchain payments is not building cryptocurrency acceptance, use cases, and services on top of existing multi-layer networks, but to create an entirely new architecture that bypasses and renders obsolete long-standing and financially abusive legacy systems, solving merchant and consumer needs alike."

The PDX platform will address one of the key challenges of crypto currency mass adoption: the difficulty for crypto users globally to invest, store, spend, earn, lend, and borrow, as well as be paid in cryptocurrency. It will also facilitate online crypto payments. PDX in 2022 will complete final development of and launch the global payments app, while continuing to build and reinforce its global regulatory and compliance infrastructure.

P2PB2B is one of the top 50 crypto exchanges, with an average daily trading volume of more than $1 billion. It is an advanced crypto exchange which offers services such as high performance (transaction processing speed of 10,000 trades per second), multi-currency support, optimized UI, and a dedicated support team with a focus on security.

PDX Coin is led by seasoned executives with many decades of experience in banking as well as energy, consumer goods, and financial services, including in global companies, and PDX Coin is itself backed by energy assets. Shane Rodgers, the CEO of PDX Global, has more than 30 years' experience in investment banking and corporate finance, internationally. London-based Chief Operating Officer Annelyse Fournier has more than 25 years' senior management experience in Fortune 500 multinational companies including Philip Morris, Mondelez, Barclays and First Data. Other team members have decades of combined experience in finance, technology, and industry. PDX is and will remain globally compliant across all jurisdictions in which it operates.

Immediately prior to the P2PB2B listing, PDX will complete an exchange-led token sale, and continues to raise capital from high-net-worth private, and institutional investors.

Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_taMAYAMg5tT6qYeJvs4R43gM6b_ord

About PDX

PDX Coin is a global payments and digital banking platform that is being built as an on-ramp to enable hundreds of millions of retail users, institutions, merchants and vendors and other ecosystem partners worldwide to fully participate in the crypto economy freely and easily with instant conversions and low fees. The upcoming payments app will enable all major cryptos to become instantly liquid and spendable in tens of millions of locations around the world. For more information, visit www.pdxcoin.io .

