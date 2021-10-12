Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("the Company" or "TransCanna") is pleased to announce that it is preparing two new crops today at its Daly Facility. The dedicated team of cultivators at TransCanna's subsidiary, Lyfted Farms, are replanting the first cultivation room and preparing plants for its 3rd cultivation room.

The first room of 1400 plants produced an abundant September harvest. The second cultivation room will harvest in early December, and the third will be ready in about eight weeks.

"We are off to a fantastic start with all our activities coming online at Daly," said Bob Blink, CEO for TransCanna. "The cultivation parameters and conditions we have put in place are proving to yield better results than expected, and we are finding a nice rhythm in rotating cuttings through our vegetative room before placing them in their cultivation rooms." As previously announced, the addition of the vegetative room is increasing yield and efficiency by 25%.

Planting in the third cultivation room means that three of the five new cultivation rooms recently constructed at Daly are now fully operational, with the first one already growing its second crop. Once operating at full capacity, each of the five rooms will produce up to five harvests per year.

In addition to cultivation, crop management, cold storage, and processing services have also come online at the multipurpose Daly Facility.

"Our diligent and consistent efforts to create the largest vertically integrated cannabis facility in California are being realized, day by day," said Mr. Blink.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna's wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California's authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market. Visit the TransCanna website today at www.transcanna.com.

For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com. To contact the Company, please email info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Bob Blink, CEO

Corporate Communications:

info@transcanna.com

604-200-8853

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99365