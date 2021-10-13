- (PLX AI) - Pexip shares sank 12% after Carnegie downgraded the stock, saying the company risked missing guidance.
- • Pexip cut to hold from buy at Carnegie, with price target slashed to NOK 65 from NOK 108
- • Pexip has not shown the expected acceleration in delta annual recurring revenue in its Q3 trading update, Carnegie said
- • Pexip risks having to reduce the hiring pace and cut its 2024 ARR target to avoid additional financing need around 2023, the analysts said
