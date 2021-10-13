Company to address key questions CIOs and IT executives should ask software vendors to help ensure a more secure future

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will serve as a silver sponsor and participant in the Gartnervirtual IT Symposium/Xpo conferences in the Americas, APAC, EMEA, and India during the months of October and November 2021. Heralded as "the world's most important gathering of CIOs and IT executives," SolarWinds will showcase its recent IT Trends Report findings on the cybersecurity and risk challenges organizational leaders face today, and provide guidance to IT leaders during the company's presentation, "Becoming Secure by Design: Questions You Should Ask Your Software Vendors."

At each event, SolarWinds CISO and Vice President, Security Tim Brown and GVP, Product Strategy Brandon Shopp will share lessons learned from SUNBURST, the largest supply chain attack in cyber history, and where SolarWinds is on its journey to becoming Secure by Design. They'll share how IT leaders can apply this hard-earned knowledge to improve their security posture and the questions leaders should ask their software vendors.

"SolarWinds has learned many invaluable lessons from the SUNBURST cyberattack, and we're committed to sharing these lessons with the wider technology community to help them manage and mitigate the pressure and risk we're all facing," said Brown. "Any vendor could be the next target, which is why we encourage all organizations to ask more of every vendor they consider to help better protect themselves and their end users. We're proud to showcase the improvements we've implemented to increase our security posture for end users, and the advancements we've made to become a leader in secure software development."

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Conferences Worldwide

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo conferences will take place in key regions worldwide and will include a number of sessions within the Business Strategy, Leadership, and Technology Innovation tracks. Keynotes and sessions will share the latest insights on IT leadership skills and strategies, CX management, IT security, digital business transformation, and more.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Americas-October 18 21

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo APAC-October 25 27

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo EMEA-November 8 11

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo India-November 30 December 2

Secure by Design

To address the industry-wide ramifications of the SUNBURST cyberattack and help strengthen its own security posture going forward, SolarWinds has an initiative underway to become Secure by Design. Under this approach, SolarWinds is focused on further securing its internal environment, enhancing its product development environment, and ensuring the security and integrity of the products it delivers as it seeks to evolve into an industry-leading secure software development company.

The learnings resulting from the SUNBURST investigation have also presented an opportunity for SolarWinds to lead an industry-wide effort around transparency and collaboration, and for SolarWinds to develop a new model for secure software environments, development processes, and products. SolarWinds is developing best practices to enhance our security posture and policies, while also serving as a guide for other organizations as they work to prevent future attacks. Customers, partners, and IT professionals can follow along with the SolarWinds Secure by Design blog content and join live webcasts hosted by members of the SolarWinds executive team, its Head Geeks, customers, Partners, and industry cybersecurity experts to learn more about Secure by Design best practices and learnings from the SUNBURST attack.

SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2021: Building a Secure Future

SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2021: Building a Secure Future explores how tech pros perceive the state of risk in today's business environment, and how the global pandemic impacted technology investments across IT teams. The key findings uncover a reality in which exposure to enterprise IT risk is common across organizations-but perceptions of apathy and complacency surrounding risk preparedness are high as businesses exit a year of pandemic-driven "crisis mode."

Tech pros outlined key areas of technology investment and upskilling that prioritize cloud computing, network infrastructure solutions, and security/compliance-demonstrating an inherent awareness that falling behind is potentially the greatest risk of all. This year's study reveals the immense opportunity ahead for tech pros and IT leadership to align and collaborate on priorities and policies to best position not only individual organizations but the industry at large to succeed in a future built for risk.

