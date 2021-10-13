



LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Jogo Global, the fast-growing platform provider and casino content developer, has partnered with consultancy firm SCCG Management in a move that is set to elevate the company's strategic business development strategy.SCCG Management is led by former legislator, lawyer and gaming industry veteran Stephen Crystal. With Crystal at the helm, SCCG Management has accumulated decades of expertise in land-based and online gaming operations and talent acquisition, casino marketing and affiliate networking, the intersection of real money wagering with esports and gaming, virtual sports, fantasy and traditional sports, and sports betting and iGaming technology solutions.Crystal's superior industry knowledge and contacts will be highly beneficial for Jogo Global's future growth plans. The partnership marks another high-profile industry figure that is involved with the company, following the appointment of Gaming Realms co-founder Simon Collins as non-executive chairman, as well as the recruitment of Robb Vecchio as Managing Director of its US division.Stephen Crystal, at SCCG Management, said: "Working alongside an ambitious company like Jogo Global has been an energizing experience for us."With a range of products and services that spans gaming platforms, premium mobile, online and land-based content, as well as customized software development and a gamification platform, we believe the company has a highly attractive offering. We look forward to supporting their further growth."David Marcus, Jogo Global Group CEO, said: "Securing this partnership with SCCG Management is another important move that will further establish Jogo Global within the gaming industry."With Stephen's 25 years of industry experience and SCCG Management's strong presence in both the land-based and online sectors, Jogo Global's opportunities for expansion will only increase as a result of this new working relationship."About Jogo GlobalJogo Global is a fast-growing platform provider and casino content developer, dedicated to delivering the world's greatest casino experiences to operators and their players worldwide. Working out of four locations, Jogo's dynamic team of highly skilled individuals have years of experience within the mobile, online and land-based gaming sectors. Jogo develop ground breaking platforms, innovative content and offer services that help businesses run more efficiently and deliver excitement to their players. All Jogo's technology and processes meet latest industry standards and have been certified by the major testing labs for regulated markets.www.jogoglobal.comAbout SCCG ManagementSCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets. www.sccgmanagement.comContactStephen A. CrystalSCCG Management+1 702-427-9354Visit us on social media:https://www.linkedin.com/company/sccg-management/Source: Plato Data Intelligence: Https://platogaming.comSource: SCCG ManagementCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.