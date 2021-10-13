Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Named to the ITS World Congress 2021 Hall of Fame

Company elected as the 2021 winner of the 'Industry Award' for the Americas

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that its Waycare subsidiary was awarded the Intelligent Traffic System ("ITS") World Congress Hall of Fame Industry Award for the Americas. The Industry Award recognizes exceptional companies that have deployed innovative solutions accelerating ITS programs in certain regions.

ITS World Congress 2021, with a theme of "Experiencing Future Mobility Now," is the world's largest smart mobility event, which focuses on innovation and the digitalization of transportation. The conference is taking place over a five-day period in Hamburg, Germany, bringing together attendees from both public and private sectors in the transportation space. Noam Maital, co-founder of Rekor's Waycare subsidiary, attended the conference where he participated in an opening panel focusing on how transportation agencies can better operationalize an abundance of data. He later took the stage during the Hall of Fame ceremony to accept the award on behalf of Rekor.

"Waycare and our parent company, Rekor Systems, are very proud to receive this recognition as an industry leader from ITS World Congress. The past year has shaken up the transportation industry in many ways, good and bad. Our roads have gotten more dangerous, and congestion has come roaring back after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted," said Maital. "But one thing that has fundamentally changed is government's approach to solving these pervasive problems. Innovative AI-based technologies and data from non-traditional sources such as connected vehicles are disrupting the industry."

Rekor uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to help cities better manage traffic congestion and incidents. The Waycare technology ingests data from a wide variety of sources, including anonymized connected vehicle data, navigation apps, city infrastructure, and weather sources. During the height of the initial COVID-19 wave, the Company launched several projects that helped transportation agencies quickly navigate the turbulent landscape. This included adding live map layers for critical locations such as COVID-19 testing sites, food pantries, grocery stores, pharmacies, healthcare facilities, and schools. Additionally, Waycare helped transit agencies assess fixed route transit patterns to enable more frequent service to bus stops that were in higher demand during the pandemic.

"The Waycare solution was chosen from among many standout technologies for its innovative use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to help cities proactively address traffic congestion and reduce incidents every day," said Laura Chace, President and CEO, ITS America. "The work done by the Company during the COVID crisis also demonstrated how innovative companies can pivot to apply their technology to non-traditional use cases to rapidly serve the public good."

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning. and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

