InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.: InsuraGuest and Centred Join Forces to Offer Travel Insurance to U.S. Customers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), announces it has signed a contract to offer travel insurance to online travel and wellness platform, Centred.

Upon completion of the InsuraGuest/Centred API integration, U.S. consumers booking on Centred-Wellness.com or through their mobile app, regardless of their destination, will have the opportunity to purchase travel insurance products from InsuraGuest to protect their entire travel journey - not just their hotel stay. This program is designed as a technology and distribution arrangement with InsuraGuest, in which Centred will receive marketing fees for providing InsuraGuest travel insurance to its customers.

Additionally, Centred and InsuraGuest are planning to further expand and develop this program in the months and years ahead to offer similar products to Centred's 57 million members worldwide, including their partnerships with Mastercard, American Express, and Dragon Pass.

Reed Wright, President of InsuraGuest Technologies, stated, "This collaboration with Centred will be another way to boost customer confidence and offer guests peace of mind as they return to travel. Both parties believe increasing consumer confidence will assist in enhancing bookings and associated revenue over time."

"As part of the ongoing recovery efforts in the travel industry, this partnership will continue to monitor consumer confidence to determine strategies that encourage consumers to travel again and most importantly attract them to the Centred travel experiences," states Brian Chappon, CEO of Centred.

About Centred

Centred connects travelers to leading and emerging wellness brands in over 1,000 cities worldwide. The company utilizes a vertically integrated platform with an app, website, physical locations, e-commerce, health and wellness, and loyalty programs.

Centred members can prioritize their health and wellness like never before with instant access to handpicked, trusted services and experiences.

Through Centred's partnerships with global credit cards, brands, and aggregators, they have access to over 57 million affluent members worldwide. Their passion lies in driving volume to small businesses while setting a new global standard for wellness.

Working with global B2B partners in travel, healthcare, fitness, and beauty tech, Centred is uniquely positioned for when the world opens in a post COVID-19 environment.

For additional information on CENTRED and other corporate information, please visit their website at centred-wellness.com .

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSXV:ISGI) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to digitally provide insurance products to multiple sectors, including travel.

CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering, or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

