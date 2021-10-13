Only 1,500 Limited Edition Premium Collectible Box Sets Available & Each Is Individually Autographed & Authenticated By DEVO Members Gerald Casale, Mark Mothersbaugh & Bob Mothersbaugh

DEVO Was Actively Involved In Every Step Of The Design For The Collectible Box Set Experience, Each Of Which Contains Never-Before-Seen DEVO Created Graphics & Two Bottles Of DEVO-Customized Award-Winning Gluten-Free Trust Me Vodka. So Sip It! Sip It Good!

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Trust Me Vodka (trustmevodka.com), the award-winning premium boutique Vodka brand and experiential lifestyle company, today announced the introduction of its first music-infused premium collectible box set experience in close collaboration with iconic and iconoclastic New Wave band DEVO and artist-first, music-driven media company Deep Cuts Media (https://www.deepcutsmedia.com/).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2GmaaNbzVs.

Developed for superfans and collectors alike, this DEVO infused and customized limited edition premium collectible box set experience includes two bottles of DEVO-branded award-winning gluten-free Trust Me Vodka and never-before-seen graphics created by the band. Each of this rare limited edition of 1,500 collectibles is also individually autographed by every member of DEVO - Gerald Casale, Mark Mothersbaugh and Bob Mothersbaugh - and each comes individually numbered and authenticated. DEVO was involved in every step of the development of this collectible.





Trust Me Vodka

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8351/99362_26aaf00634986aeb_001full.jpg.

"DEVO. The pioneering art and music collective. We were 'spuds' with 'eyes all around,'" said DEVO co-founder, singer, bass player and overall artistic visionary Gerald Casale. "This premium potato-based Vodka is the perfect fit. High end. Art in a bottle. Apart from its quality, this collectible's rarity means we expect its value to rise over time. Trust me."

Award-winning Trust Me Vodka is the latest premium consumer brand developed by brothers Brian and Mark Simo, co-creators of major consumer brands that included No Fear, Spy, Bad Boy Club and Life's A Beach - highly successful companies that transformed consumer culture and generated hundreds of millions of dollars in sales. "Trust Me Vodka is all about the mixing of the highest quality Vodka with the highest quality art to create an overall experience that is unlike anything else out there in the marketplace," said President Brian Simo. "We are thrilled to partner with Deep Cuts Media to launch our new music icon series with DEVO, innovators in the world of music and art who share our commitment to re-imagine consumer experiences. DEVO was with us every step of the way in the development of this limited edition premium Vodka experience. And that commitment to creating something rare and of the highest quality and value shows."





DEVO

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8351/99362_26aaf00634986aeb_002full.jpg.

Long-time music and entertainment innovator Peter Csathy's Deep Cuts Media produced the collectible in collaboration with DEVO and Trust Me Vodka and agrees. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Trust Me Vodka and DEVO on this first-of-its-kind music icon-driven premium Vodka collectible. DEVO is the perfect fit for Trust Me Vodka's premium award-winning Vodka experience. They are artistic and innovative award-winning spuds. In a world awash with NFT's, this is a tangible, beautiful, rare and valuable collectible that can be held, displayed, savored, and sipped. Can an NFT say that? DEVO once again is innovating, this time in the world of high-end music-driven collectible experiences. Expect Trust Me Vodka and Deep Cuts Media to create many more unique artist-driven experiences - and to add NFT's into the mix. Imagine more iconic artists marrying NFT's with tangible collectibles like this Trust Me Vodka experience. That's the perfect storm for superfans and collectors alike. And that's exactly where we're going."





Trust Me Vodka

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8351/99362_26aaf00634986aeb_003full.jpg.

This limited edition premium DEVO Trust Me Vodka collectible box set experience sells for $350 - a price that includes all shipping, handling and taxes - and is now available for purchase at trustmevodka.com/devo. Only 1,500 will be made.

About Trust Me Vodka

Trust Me Vodka is a premium spirits and experiential lifestyle company unbridled in its commitment to producing an ultra-premium vodka in a luxurious, crystalline glass bottle, with a clean, crisp, smooth taste. Famously known as the "Spirit of Creativity," Trust Me Vodka passionately celebrates human artistry with a unique platform for expression. Offered in limited-edition series, each bottle is a looking glass into an ever-changing world of color and imagination. Just as an artist is dedicated to their craft, Trust Me Vodka is devoted to creating art in a bottle and a product as pure as its ingredients. Trust Me Vodka is made in America with the highest distillation standards, environmentally sustainable, and truly farm to bottle. To learn more about America's Best Vodka, please visit https://www.trustmevodka.com.

For more information, please contact Kristine Hughes at kristinehughes@trustmevodka.com.

About Deep Cuts Media

Deep Cuts Media is an artist-first, music-driven media and management joint. Led by long-time music and entertainment pioneer and entrepreneur Peter Csathy, Deep Cuts Media is a team of music activists who partner with leading innovative companies and both iconic and emerging artists to bring entirely new game-changing artist and superfan opportunities and experiences to life. Deep Cuts Media brings passion, commitment, resources and unparalleled innovation to develop and accelerate those opportunities and expand audiences and legacies. Together with the artists with whom they partner and collaborate, Deep Cuts Media creates entirely new experiences and entirely new artist possibilities. To learn more about Deep Cuts Media, please visit https://www.deepcutsmedia.com/.

For more information, please contact Luisa Norsa at luisa@creatv.media.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99362