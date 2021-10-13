The partnership enables Yangaroo to extend its digital media distribution capabilities to the digital ad serving universe, including connected TV ("CTV")

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC Pink: YOOIF) (the "Company", "Yangaroo"), the software leader in workflow management and media distribution solutions, today announced its advertising content management and delivery division has entered into a partnership with Innovid, a leading independent advertising and measurement platform for CTV. Innovid enables data-driven personalization, real-time decisioning, scaled ad serving, and accredited measurement through a global infrastructure powered by exclusive partnerships and an advanced software development kit ("SDK").

Yangaroo has integrated its Digital Media Distribution System ("DMDS") platform with Innovid Bridge, an open API for streamlined asset management with the goal of repurposing broadcast quality TV and radio ads for digital ad-serving.

"This seamless integration fast tracks brands and agencies production processes when preparing advertising for rapid delivery of video and audio content across linear TV and radio, OTT, CTV, VOD, desktop and mobile," said Grant Schuetrumpf, CEO of Yangaroo. "We're excited to partner with Innovid to offer a single service offering no matter how small or large the advertiser may be."

Brands and agencies using Yangaroo can now extend their order to include Innovid automatically meeting exact technical specifications for all devices and media destinations.

"The task of preparing advertising assets for cross-channel media purposes has historically been labor-intensive and prone to human error," says Tal Chalozin, CTO & Co-Founder, Innovid. "Our new strategic relationship with Yangaroo streamlines this process by enabling video assets to flow directly into Innovid's ecosystem via the Innovid Bridge API integration. We're excited to partner with Yangaroo to automate and optimize the distribution of traditional media assets across digital publishers and devices - including CTV."

The solution is available to all Yangaroo and Innovid clients.

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is the leader in cloud-based workflow management for the advertising and entertainment industries. YANGAROO's patented DMDS is a modern, secure platform that connects creative campaigns to local, national, and cable TV broadcasters, and radio broadcasters, using a full suite of compliance, verification, and measurement tools.

YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTC Pink: YOOIF, and has offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit yangaroo.com or follow us on LinkedIn and the social media apps.



About INNOVID

Innovid powers connected TV advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables data-driven personalization, real-time decisioning, scaled ad serving, and accredited measurement, Innovid offers its clients and partners streamlined solutions that optimize the value of media investments across screens and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in CTV innovation powered by exclusive partnerships and an advanced SDK designed to fuel the future of TV advertising.

Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

# # #

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the Company's acquisition strategy, the impact of the acquisition, expected total consideration, and expected synergies. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information.

# # #

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Dom Kizek

Ph: (416) 534 0607 #162

dom.kizek@yangaroo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99420