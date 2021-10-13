Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (the "Company" or "TELO") is pleased to announce updates related to its recent participation in the International Multiple Myeloma Workshop in Vienna, Austria, and progress of the ongoing clinical studies in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic.

TELO has recently participated in the International Myeloma Workshop (IMW 2021) that took place in Vienna, Austria. During the IMW 2021 TELO held important meetings with influential Lead Investigators of multiple myeloma Clinician groups from the USA, France, Spain and Portugal. These meetings were highly productive focused on the development of new collaborations to advance the clinical studies that the Company is currently conducting and in turn accelerate the commercialization of the Company's prognostic tests in-development. TELO also advanced the discussions with potential collaborators addressing additional specific clinical unmet needs in the management of multiple myeloma.



The International Myeloma Society (IMS) is a professional, scientific, and medical society established to bring together clinical and experimental scientists involved in the study of myeloma. IMS promotes the advancement in multiple myeloma disease management through its International Myeloma Workshop (IMW). The IMW is held on an annual basis and includes the meetings of the myeloma guidelines committees. These committees develop, review and revise the guidelines used internationally for multiple myeloma diagnostics and treatments.

The Company also announces that it has successfully completed the processing of the first batch of myeloma samples, which was received from the Mayo Clinic earlier in the year. This batch of patient samples represents the overall feasibility assessment of the ongoing clinical studies included in TELO's collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. During the IMW 2021 TELO held an important meeting with the study's Lead Clinical Investigator from the Mayo Clinic to discuss the results of the Feasibility Assessment samples. TELO is expecting to receive the following batch of samples from the Mayo Clinic within Q4 of the current year.

TELO's collaboration with the Mayo Clinic includes two retrospective clinical studies targeting the development of improved MM prognostic tests: 1) To identify high risk smoldering myeloma patients who will benefit from immediate treatment, and 2) To predict MM patient response to first-line therapy at the point of diagnosis. Each of the 2 studies will be completed in two phases retrospectively with the potential of a third prospective phase.

"Identifying high risk smoldering myeloma patients was the key clinical unmet need highlighted in the IMW 2021," said Sherif Louis, TELO's CEO. "TELO's ongoing clinical studies in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic is focused on addressing this unmet need. The participation in the IMW 2021 was pivotal to introduce the potential of TELO's technology as a disruptive prognostic tool for multiple myeloma to the international myeloma medical community."

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in over 150 peer reviewed publications and in 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TELO-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

