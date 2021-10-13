European and U.S. military agencies urgently seeking system for laser detection

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company"), a publicly-traded company listed on the OTCQB© Markets (symbol: KWEMF) and the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol: KWE) today announced that in response to military interest from a number of NATO land and Special Operations Forces ("SOF") at the signature European defence show, DSEI, which took place in London September 13-18, the Company is accelerating the readiness of its deployable and man-wearable Battlefield Laser Detection Systems ("BLDS") for first deliveries by the end of 2021.

"Interest at DSEI and in subsequent consultations underlines how significant customer requirements are and how large this niche market can be for KWESST," said Jeff MacLeod, Founder, President and CEO of KWESST. "From end-user meetings we believe we have the most advanced BLDS and a distinct first-mover advantage as well as proprietary technology."

BLDS is designed to detect and alert troops when they are being targeted by an ever-increasing array of laser rangefinder and laser illuminating/designating devices in use today in various theatres of operation. Without this capability, ground forces on the modern battlefield are at risk of being targeted by adversaries or mistakenly by friendly forces.

"KWESST's BLDS products leverage the best in laser sensor and ranging techniques, combined with our TASCS technologies," said MacLeod. "The result is a set of proprietary variants that are of practical application in a tactical operating environment as personnel-worn devices; ground-deployable versions; and, vehicle mounted versions, as shown below."





Originally developed specifically to counter the threat of ground-based laser weapon systems, KWESST's BLDS products have wide battlefield utility, with the ability to detect the full spectrum of laser devices in use today and alert users that they have been targeted. They can also pinpoint the direction and source of the laser. This wider application of KWESST's BLDS attracted heightened interest from key European NATO nations at DSEI and from a key U.S. military agency.

Mr. MacLeod concluded: "With Covid-19 management policies in place to enable the resumption of international defence shows like DSEI, we are now able to meet in person with interested customers vs. email and videoconference and show and discuss more effectively." One positive outcome of this at DSEI was that we were able to hear at length and in detail from European customers about their specific requirements and the urgent need for BLDS solutions. While competitors are just discovering these customer requirements, KWESST has already developed and validated solutions ready for early delivery by the end of 2021."

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include its unique non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) system with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defence. KWESST is also involved in the digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting with its signature TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include counter-measures against threats such as drones, lasers and electronic detection. These include the autonomous GreyGhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel and the PhantomTM electronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.

