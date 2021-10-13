- (PLX AI) - TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group started a joint venture, TotalEnergies SBE US, to unlock the vast potential for floating offshore wind projects in the United States.
- • TotalEnergies has over 6 GW of offshore wind in development around the globe, of which over 40% is comprised of floating offshore wind including over 2 GW of floating wind projects in South Korea
- • Simply Blue Group has more than 3.2 GW of offshore wind in development off Ireland and the UK
