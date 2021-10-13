DJ Eve Sleep plc: Director shareholding

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Director shareholding 13-Oct-2021

Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company")

Director Purchase of Shares

eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland (together the 'UK&I') and France announces that Mike Lloyd, Chairman of the Company, has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 3.14 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following the purchase, Mike holds 1,500,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.55 per cent. of the issued share capital.

For enquiries, please contact:

eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer via M7 Communications LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mike Lloyd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chairman Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares") Identification code ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 b) Nature of transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) 2.96p 200,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 3.26p 300,000

d) Aggregated information As above

12 October 2021 - 200,000 shares

e) Dates of the transaction

13 October 2021 - 300,000 shares

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: DSH TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6

