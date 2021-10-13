Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Wird es jetzt richtig ernst?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Ticker-Symbol: EVE 
Frankfurt
13.10.21
08:05 Uhr
0,028 Euro
+0,002
+5,77 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVE SLEEP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVE SLEEP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.10.2021 | 15:37
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eve Sleep plc: Director shareholding

DJ Eve Sleep plc: Director shareholding

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Director shareholding 13-Oct-2021 / 14:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company")

Director Purchase of Shares

eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland (together the 'UK&I') and France announces that Mike Lloyd, Chairman of the Company, has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 3.14 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following the purchase, Mike holds 1,500,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.55 per cent. of the issued share capital.

For enquiries, please contact: 

eve Sleep plc 
 
Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer 
                       via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker 
                       Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance 
 
Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR 
                       Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / 
       person closely associated 
a)      Name                                 Mike Lloyd 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                          Chairman 
       Initial notification / amendment                   Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                 eve Sleep plc 
b)      LEI                                 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument     Ordinary shares of 0.1p each 
                                          ("Ordinary Shares") 
       Identification code                         ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 
b)      Nature of transaction                        Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
                                          Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                          2.96p     200,000 
 c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                          3.26p     300,000

d) Aggregated information As above

12 October 2021 - 200,000 shares

e) Dates of the transaction

13 October 2021 - 300,000 shares

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EVE 
LEI Code:   2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.: 124276 
EQS News ID:  1240534 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240534&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2021 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)

EVE SLEEP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.