ANIVERSE FOUNDATION LTD.: Legendary with 80 Billion Views, Aniverse Lava's 20 Types of NFT 'Sold Out' Instantly

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Aniverse introduced 20 types of 'Lava 3D Figure NFT' on the NFT Marketplace run by the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange on Oct 7th, 2021. As it was Aniverse's first listed NFT, 'Lava 3D Figure NFT' is composed of high-quality 3D artwork. It sold quickly after its release and eventually sold out.

In addition, Aniverse was listed on 'Top Creator' and 'Trending' list on the world largest NFT marketplace main page. The industry evaluates that it showed the value of Aniverse's NFT and the potential as a global NFT project.

Currently, Aniverse's 20 types of 'Lava 3D Figure NFT' are being actively traded among users, and they are being traded at prices up to 370 times higher than the starting price due to high demand.

The 20 NFTs released this time are exclusively offered in the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange NFT, and it can be bought with ETH, BUSD, and other currencies. Trades are supported with auction price and fixed price sales method.

Aniverse is attempting to secure the NFT initiatives of the global character market and expand the ecosystem of Aniverse through getting listed on the The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange NFT and selling out its own NFT.

In the meantime, on last August 31st, Aniverse has launched its own NFT market place 'Aniverse NFT'. It gathered global attention with selling out the limited edition NFT, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Lava.

Aniverse owns multifarious animation IPs including Lava and DinoCore. They are being aired on various broadcasting television channels in 196 countries including Netflix and has about 13 million Youtube subscribers.

