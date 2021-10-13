Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Cybersecurity Featured on OTCQB Podcast; President Talks Company Evolution, Rebranding, and the State of the Cybersecurity Market

Andrew Hoyen is interviewed for the OTCQB Podcast to highlight current state of IGI

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI Cybersecurity) (OTCQB:IMCI) was featured on a recent episode of the OTCQB Podcast, which features interviews with the leaders behind the companies that trade on the Venture Market.

In the episode, Andrew Hoyen, President and COO of IGI Cybersecurity, highlights the evolution of IGI Cybersecurity, the recent company rebranding, and how the company is helping businesses be more secure during a time when cyber-attacks are more prevalent than ever.

"We have the technology side of our business, but we understand it isn't just about technology, it's about people," Hoyen said. "You can throw a lot of tech at people, but they may not know what to do with it. They've got all these things, and multiple layers of defense, but are still having problems … We help identify where the defense layers need to be."

IGI Cybersecurity switched to its current name and changed its logo and mission statement in early 2021, refocusing the brand on delivering premier cybersecurity services, including Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and Incident Response. IGI also added its new product division, IGI CyberLabs, to support its Nodeware® solution and continued software development in June of this year. Nodeware is IGI's proprietary, patented SaaS solution that was developed by IGI's own cybersecurity practitioners to provide complete network visibility and monitoring to help businesses lower their risk of a cyber-attack.

IGI Cybersecurity's mission is to create a more effective, more resilient cyber defense for businesses with comprehensive, people-driven cybersecurity. This approach lets customers focus on what makes them great, while the expert team members at IGI focus on their cybersecurity.

"We spend time learning the customers' and clients' goals, what are their needs, and the tools they need to define the appropriate cybersecurity defense that's complete, and built completely for their business," Hoyen said. "When we start a relationship, we plan to keep those relationships for a long period of time as a trusted advisor."

You can find the full episode online here, visit www.otcmarkets.com/podcast/otcqb, or listen to the episode (Season 5, Episode 36) wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Learn more at www.IGIcybersecurity.com or learn more about Nodeware at www.nodeware.com. Email IR@igius.com for investment inquiries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People.

IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

Media Contact

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing

mbrandow@igius.com

(585) 727-0983

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667926/IGI-Cybersecurity-Featured-on-OTCQB-Podcast-President-Talks-Company-Evolution-Rebranding-and-the-State-of-the-Cybersecurity-Market