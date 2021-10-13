~ Holy Crap Breakfast Cereals is now available through ShopVejii.com an online plant-based marketplace available to U.S. and Canadian customers ~

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to report its healthy and delicious Holy Crap breakfast cereals are now available online through ShopVejii.com. ShopVejii is an online marketplace offering a wide variety of plant-based foods that originally launched in the United States in 2020, and subsequently expanded to Canada.





Holy Crap Breakfast Cereals - healthy Gut, healthy mind!

"ShopVejii is an important addition to the Holy Crap distribution network with reach into both the US and Canada," said Donna Reddy, President of Plant&Co. "Vejii's online vegan marketplace, provides us with the ability to reach more customers who will appreciate our unique flavours and the health benefits of maintaining a healthy gut. Holy Crap breakfast cereal is a healthy way to start the day."

This is another step for Plant&Co's growth strategy as the company begins its fourth quarter of 2021. The building blocks of the company's strategy, released on September 16, 2021, speaks to expanding distribution channels for greater growth in 2022, and this begins with steps such as this with ShopVejii. The company will continue to focus on its organic and inorganic growth strategy throughout this fourth quarter and into Q1 2022.

Holy Crap breakfast cereal is a high-quality plant-based product that tastes greats, helps maintain a healthy gut, and makes consumers feel good inside and out. Holy Crap offers five distinct SKUs: Apple Cinnamon, Natural (Skinny B), Blueberry Apple, Maple + Gluten Free, and recently introduced Coconut Mango, all of which contain certified organic, non-GMO, kosher and gluten free ingredients, such as hemp seed, buckwheat, chia seeds, and gluten-free oats. The tasty, nutrient-packed breakfast cereals have high levels of essential amino and fatty acids, a kick of fiber, and are free from the top 9 allergens and free from any additives like added flavors, preservatives, chemicals, color, salt, or oils.

In addition to offering a convenient and quick breakfast option, breakfast cereals have also become a popular snacking option due to home seclusion. As many consumers have had their routines disrupted by new work at home schedules, mealtimes have also become irregular pushing them to reach for easy to prepare snacking options. According to a recent analyst report by Market Data Forecast, the North American breakfast cereal market is expected to grow from $15.8 billion in 2020 to $19.4 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Growing adoption of convenience foods and rising health consciousness are likely to augment the demand for breakfast cereals over the forecast period. Furthermore, consciousness among people to consume healthy products also plays a vital role in generating demand. Rising awareness among people in emerging economies regarding health benefits associated with breakfast cereals is poised to create ample opportunities for new market entrants.

About Vejii Holdings

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C. Vejii owns and operates ShopVejii.com, a digital marketplace offering thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products, from hundreds of vendors in a centralized, online shopping experience. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience. Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through: VejiiHoldings.com.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of products through two leading plant-based brands Holy Crap Foods Inc. and YamChops, the vegan butcher. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.comwww.YamChops.com www.PlantandCo.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

