WKN: A0EACA ISIN: SE0001337213 Ticker-Symbol: 516 
Frankfurt
13.10.21
10:22 Uhr
0,351 Euro
+0,008
+2,19 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURIANT MINING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURIANT MINING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2021 | 18:05
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2021 operational update

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes
9m 2021 operational update

Highlights:

In 9m 2021, total hard rock gold production was 680.0 kg (21,862 oz), compared to 750.0 kg (24,112 oz) in 9m 2020, a decrease of 9%, or 70 kg (2,250 oz), but in line with the 2021 production plan;

• 9m 2021 gold sales were 614.3 kg (19,749 oz), compared to 760.3 kg (24,443 oz) in 9m 2020, a decrease of 146.0 kg (4,694 oz), or 19%;

• 324.2 thousand tonnes of ore was processed with an average grade of 2.17 g/t;

• The CIL plant was operating at the targeted throughput rate of 50 tonnes per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at the higher recovery rate of 93.1%;

• 316.3 thousand tonnes of ore were mined in 9m 2021, compared to 273.8 thousand tonnes in 9m 2020, an increase of 42.5 thousand tonnes or 16%. Stripping volume in 9m 2021 was 1 299.3 thousand m3 (+615.4 thousand m3, or 90% more than in the 9m of 2020);

• The average grade in 9m 2021 was 2.16 g/t, compared to 2.47 g/t in 9m 2020, a decrease of 12%. The mined average grade corresponds to the Company's targets.

  • In general, we were on track to achieve the 2021 Production Forecast of 900 - 930 kg, previously announced.

Production

Production unitQ3 2021Q3 2020Change9m 20219m 2020Change
kgozkgozkgoz%kgozkgozkgoz%
Hard rock
Tardan (CIL) 233.7 7,513229.0 7,363 4.71502%680.0 21,862750.024,112-70.0-2,250-9%
Alluvial
Staroverinskaya 6.8 2175.41721.44526%15.4 4945.417210.0322187%
Total gold produced 240.4 7,730234.47,5356.11963%695.3 22,355755.424,285-60.0-1,930-8%

Tardan

UnitQ3 2021Q3 2020Change9m 20219m 2020Change
Mining
Waste stripping 000 m3 525.5 255.1 270.4106% 1 299.3 683.9 615.490%
Ore mined 000 tonnes 157.3 122.4 34.929% 316.3 273.8 42.516%
Gold in Ore kg 322.8 304.3 18.56% 684.3 676.4 7.91%
Average grade g/t 2.05 2.49-0.44-18% 2.16 2.47-0.31-12%
CIL
Ore processing 000 tonnes 117.3 95.3 22.023% 324.2 290.8 33.411%
Grade g/t 2.05 2.58-0.53-21% 2.17 2.77-0.60-22%
Gold in ore processing kg 240.2 245.4-5.2-2% 703.0 806.2-103.2-13%
Gold produced CIL kg 233.7 229.0 4.72% 680.0 750.0-70.0-9%
Opening WIP (gold) kg 10.2 26.7
Closing WIP (gold) kg 1.2 1.2
Recovery % 93.5%93.3%0.2%0.2%93.1%93.0%0.1%0.1%
Warehouse on Sep 30
Ore 000 tonnes 93.5 91.0 2.53% 93.5 91.0 2.53%
Grade g/t 2.00 2.02-0.02-1% 2.00 2.02-0.02-1%

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18.00 CET on October 13th, 2021.

Attachment

  • 9m_2021_Press release (Operational)_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4cb691c4-1e78-4a7e-86fc-ceb79f5000b6)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
