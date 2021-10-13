2021 Design Intelligence Award, supported by the People's Government of Zhejiang Province, hosted by China Academy of Art, co-organized by Higher Education Teaching Steering Branch in Industrial Design of the Ministry of Education, was held its awards ceremony in Oriental Milan International Fashion Center, Keqiao, Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province on the evening of October 12. Awarded entries from 4 major categories were announced, including 2 Chinese works of Movable "Huo-Yan" Product Series and Centralized Fume Exhaust System, standing out from 7815 entries and winning the Gold Award and 1 million bonus (around 145,000 dollars).

The Gold Award entry Movable "Huo-Yan" Product Series is constitute of nucleic acid detection laboratory and quarantine ward. It can be stored and folded easily to quickly respond to the needs of epidemic outbreak. The judges commented that it can unfold vehicle-box laboratory automatically in 1 minute and build nucleic acid detection laboratory and quarantine ward in 20 minutes, which supports the needs of covid testing for millions of people. It's designed for the epidemic, but it rather providing a fast, accurate and comprehensive medical solution for a wider social public health safety and treatment.

Gold Award work Centralized Fume Exhaust System is an urban fume solution based on intelligent cloud platform 3.0, AI algorithm, which links central fume machine and terminal a achieve centralized emission. According to the judges, the work has renovated the traditional fume exhaust system from the fume exhaust of individual kitchen to the air purification of community system. The central intelligent cloud platform reaches 99.5% of purification efficiency through real-time supervision and centralized treatment. The design comes from but beyond daily life. It is a green technology innovation in the kitchen electricity industry, and also an intelligent life system innovation based on smart city.

After the comprehensive consideration of online preliminary evaluation and onsite final evaluation by 49 domestic and foreign judges, a total of 327 works were successfully shortlisted, including 30 qualified entries as top award candidates, which will also be exhibited in Zhejiang Exhibition Hall from Sept. 22nd to Oct. 14th. and some will be exhibited in Special Exhibition from Oct. 1st to Oct. 21st in Keqiao, Shaoxing.

