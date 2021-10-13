Coulee Bank Announces Relocation across Grand Avenue to Accommodate Growth

New Location Offers Customers a Drive-Thru Option

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Coulee Bank, a family-owned community bank, is excited to announce the relocation and expansion of their St. Paul branch. The branch will be moving from its current 742 Grand Avenue location, to the newly renovated 733 Grand Avenue location in December.

Expanding to 6,500 square feet, this relocation will provide the necessary infrastructure for Coulee Bank to continue its growth. The new location will also be equipped with a drive-thru, allowing for Coulee Bank to service customers more effectively.

"We are very excited to announce this relocation. Not only will the new facility offer a more modern and updated presentation, but it will also make banking easier for our customers with the ease and convenience of a drive-thru," said Coulee Bank CEO, Dirk Gasterland.

Construction on the new facility is expected to conclude by December 2021. For more information on the relocation, please reach out to Dirk R. Gasterland at (651) 259-1206.

About Coulee Bank - Since 1961, Coulee Bank has been providing financial products and services for business and personal banking customers alike. Built upon a foundation we serve in Wisconsin and Minnesota, Coulee Bank is a rock solid, locally owned bank that is committed by providing leading-edge technology and online banking services. More information is available on the bank's website at www.couleebank.net.

